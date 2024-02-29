Blueprint Gaming presents its latest release, Bankin’ More Bacon Jackpot King

The swine-filled sequel features new Piggy Collect upgrades.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest release heralds a return to the vault for a host of prizes in Bankin’ More Bacon Jackpot King, a sequel packed with cash-collect bonuses.

The familiar vibrant background returns, with a host of colourful symbols ranging from dollars to bars of gold across the 6×4 reels, supported by Blueprint’s Jackpot King progressive system.

The game has a variety of cash pot symbols between reels 1-6 with different prize levels. Landing on reel six will trigger the Piggy Banker symbol to award the Piggy Collect upgrade.

Once activated, there are four unique Piggy collect symbols. Dual Collect extends the reach of Piggy Collect symbols to also land on the reels previously inaccessible. Lock and Spin will start a spinning streak to trigger on cash symbols if landed in view. The Cash Boost will boost symbols in view, and when triggered, the Golden Boost adds cash symbol values together before collection.

Landing three or more bonus symbols will trigger 10 free spins, with all previously unlocked cash collect features active.

The return of a fan favourite marks the expansion of another successful IP for Blueprint, highlighting its talent for creating and then evolving popular characters and brands.

The release also incorporates Blueprint Gaming’s now industry standard Jackpot King progressive system that offers big win potential like no other. It becomes the latest title to join the exclusive Jackpot King ranks that increase engagement for players and drive revenue for operators.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The release of Bankin’ More Bacon sees the long-awaited return of the popular bank-themed game a few years on from its predecessor, and we’re sure players will fondly remember its crisp graphics and colourful background, now accompanied by a host of new features and Jackpot King.

“The game is the latest example of our commitment to providing players with engaging gameplay experiences, and it will make a great addition to our library of games.”