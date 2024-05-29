Blueprint Gaming shows off its branded game heritage in The Flintstones

The Flintstones showcases Blueprint’s proven ability to carefully transform cinema and television classics into engaging slot content.

Press release.- Prehistoric fun awaits in Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot based on a globally recognisable major IP, The Flintstones. Its ever-popular Cash Collect feature leads the way in a game promising a host of enticing cash rewards and reel modifiers.

Paying tribute to the Hanna-Barbera classic, the cartoon’s iconic characters lead the way where the 5×3 reel game board sits in colourful Bedrock, as players seek to acquire each Fred collect symbol along a trail with the chance to unlock the game’s Super Bonus.

A Fred collect symbol, which lands solely on reel five, will collect all money symbols appearing on reels one to four, offering immediate cash gains and a host of free spins. Once the base game trail has been completed, the Super Free Spins symbol becomes active on reel four.

Landing two of the Fred and Barney-themed scatter symbols plus a Super Free Spins scatter triggers the Super Spins Bonus where five free spins are then awarded. Once all five of the Fred collects have been activated, the feature ends.

Players can also brace themselves for the spontaneous Yabba Dabba Doo! reel modifiers. Triggered at random on any spin, either Bonus Boosts are awarded where additional scatters are added to the reels, or Dino Wilds, where additional wild symbols appear, boosting win potential.

Flintstones showcases Blueprint’s proven ability to carefully transform cinema and television classics into engaging slot content whilst retaining a nostalgic magic feeling, with the likes of its The Goonies, Ted and Rick and Morty series all proven successes.

Its expertise in creating games that players love and making the most of popular IPs will be seen in abundance during the jam-packed summer release schedule.

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing and Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Our bedrock-blasting release of The Flintstones promises players a plethora of wins through engaging features and stimulating gameplay.

“As with all our film and series-themed slots, the game’s artwork pays tribute to the cartoon’s iconic characters and adds an extra dimension to the in-game experience. We look forward to our players making the most of our latest release, through its immersive trail and exciting bonus round.”