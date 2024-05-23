Explore the fortune trail in Blueprint Gaming’s Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins Trail Blazer

Blueprint Gaming’s popular folklore series has returned.

Press release.- Leprechaun magic awaits as Blueprint Gaming’s popular folklore series returns with Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins Trail Blazer, featuring enticing wins courtesy of a new dynamic trail during the game’s Gold Spins.

In the familiar 5×4 reel game board, three bonus symbols trigger eight free spins or “Gold Spins”, where only the top three symbols and wilds appear on the reels, boosting the chance of securing grand wins.

Each time the clover wild symbol appears during a Gold Spin, a position is added to the game’s retrigger trail which subsequently increases the multiplier. Completing the trail allows players to unlock further spins and escalate multipliers, enhancing the players’ quest for riches.

The studio’s latest offering also catches the eye through its Dual-Action Gamble feature. After any reel win, the player can claim their win or gamble on any of the two gamble wheels – one offering cash up to 500x the stake and the second presenting Gold Spins up to a maximum of 25.

See also: Future Anthem launches new AI-driven jackpot audience targeting with Blueprint Gaming

Balancing advanced graphics with lavish win potential, Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins Trail Blazer marks Blueprint Gaming’s latest iteration of another much-loved brand. The company stated that its expertise in creating games that players love and making the most of popular IPs will be seen in abundance during its jam-packed summer release schedule.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing and relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Whilst paying testament to the success of our iconic Irish-themed series, we’re confident Luck O’ The Irish Gold Spins Trail Balzer’s innovative feature set will entice players and offer a stimulating gaming experience. With an exciting summer roadmap of games ahead, our latest instalment sets the bar with an exhilarating chase for gold.”