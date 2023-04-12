Blexr buys UK casino reviews site ThePogg

Blexr aims to expand its B2B portfolio.

UK.- The Malta-based igaming affiliate and digital media company Blexr has announced that it has acquired UK-based ThePogg to expand its portfolio. It hasn’t revealed the price paid but said it was in the six-figure range.

It will add ThePogg.com to its roster of B2B brands. Founded by former teacher Duncan Garvie in 2010, the site provides reviews and comparisons of online casinos and also offers an alternative dispute resolution service that can mediate disputes between operators and players.

Former owner Brand Streamers announced its planned to sell ThePogg last year only months after buying it, saying that it had decided to focus on its US streaming portfolio. Under the sale agreement, Garvie will join Blexr.

Blexr CEO and co-founder Paudie O’Reilly said: “We know this acquisition will be a great addition to our existing product portfolio and expand our presence in our target B2B markets. The work Duncan has done over the years to build a trusted service at ThePogg.com is second to none and represents an enormous opportunity for Blexr to grow and develop that business.

“We have big plans in this space and are excited to see how it will grow in the coming months.”

Garvie said: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Blexr. We have worked hard to provide exceptional service to our users and clients over the past few years, and have developed the highest standards in the industry. I’m really happy to be joining an organisation that shares that same commitment.”

Garvie also founded BetBlocker.