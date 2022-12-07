Casino reviews site ThePogg is put up for sale

Brand Steamers aims to sell the review and dispute resolution provider to focus on its US streaming business.

Malta.- Brand Streamers has announced that it intends to sell ThePogg, the casino reviews and dispute resolution provider which it acquired just this year. The company says it wants to focus on its US streaming portfolio.

ThePogg was founded by Duncan Garvie in 2011 as a casino review site, but it added an alternative dispute resolution in 2012, for which it is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. It says it has managed more than 6,500 player complaints, which resulted in more than $7.5m being returned to players.

Brand Streamers CEO Clas Dahlén said: “The mission of Brand Streamers has always been to revolutionise gaming streaming in the US markets where we’ve already obtained over 20 US licences.

“To most effectively achieve this objective the board of directors has agreed that it would be advantageous to more tightly focus on our streaming objectives and restructure the business away from other areas.”

Dahlén said that ThePogg’s unique position as an affiliate licensed to offer dispute resolution would make it an attractive purchase. He said talks were in progress with several potential buyers.

He said: “ThePogg is an incredible asset, industry renowned and highly respected. The brand’s achievements in alternative dispute resolution and responsible gambling are not only unique but have established it as an authority resource without parallel in the sector.

“We have no doubt that demand for this property will be very high and are looking to find it a home with a new owner who has the resources and respect for the ethos of the brand that will allow it to flourish and reach its full potential.

“We are open to conversations with all parties about the potential acquisition of ThePogg, and will be ensuring that we fully explore all options before any decision is made.”

Garvie, who also founded BetBlocker, said: “ThePogg.com has been a work of passion for me for over a decade. Integrity and trust have been at the core of everything I’ve worked to develop and I’m very very proud of the achievements that we’ve made. It’s now time to pass the torch on to someone who can take the brand to the next level.”

He added: “Under my tenure, ThePogg founded a responsible gambling charity that now helps tens of thousands of people every day and works with some of the biggest names in the gambling industry. I am deeply proud of the brand, which is unparalleled in the industry in terms of trust and integrity.

“I look forward to working with the new owners to take the brand to the next level.”