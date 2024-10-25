Bingo in Britain: new omnichannel concept shakes up market

Buzz Bingo has announced the launch of a new concept for online platforms and land-based bingo halls.

UK.- The British bingo operator Buzz Bingo has launched a new omnichannel concept for both online platforms and its land-based bingo halls. Big Money Live launched yesterday (October 24) and will see draws twice a day seven days a week.

Buzz Bingo presenters will host the game from the brand’s studio in Derby, and the events will be streamed online and at physical venues. The operator said years of development and investment had led to the design of the novel product, with the brand working with Playtech and its ECM Systems division.

The first Big Money Live game yesterday had a prize pool of £100,000, which Buzz Bingo said was the largest omnichannel prize pot in British bingo and a record full house prize for Buzz Bingo.

Buzz Bingo’s chief product officer Dave Evans described the product as an exciting new phase for bingo in Britain.

He said: “We’ve invested in innovation and technology to establish Buzz Bingo as the nation’s number one choice for bingo. The launch of Big Money Live marks the beginning of a new and exciting phase in bingo. The game will reach more player and bring bigger prizes to the table.”

Buzz head of bingo Richard Kearns added: “The launch of Big Money Live marks the culmination of a huge amount of collaboration between our partners, presenters, engineers, IT, marketing and operations. This new concept represents what Buzz does best: innovating to bring cutting-edge bingo experiences to as many people as possible.”

Buzz Bingo expands

This year has seen Buzz Bingo expand its network of land-based bingo halls with the acquisition of two new venues – in Cricklewood, London, and in Northampton – from Merkur. That comes after the pandemic period saw the closure of a quarter of Buzz Bingo venues.

Meanwhile, the operator has relocated its online business to Gibraltar. It said the move would provide several strategic advantages, including increased proximity to key suppliers, the ability to seek international opportunities and support for omnichannel growth plans.