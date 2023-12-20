Big Winners in the LatAm iGaming Jobs Market

The rapid growth of online gambling in the LATAM region is having a significant impact on the iGaming jobs market, research has found.

Specialist recruiter IGAMINGHUNT analysed the growing demand for roles at online casinos and sports betting platforms in emerging markets like Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia and came up with some interesting results.

Not surprisingly, the number of opportunities is growing as legislators continue to legalise gambling sites across the LATAM region.

But the unexpected shift is in how fast salaries for all types of iGaming roles are increasing. It’s a trend causing many to think about an iGaming career for the first time.

LATAM: iGaming’s Most Exciting Market?

Widely hailed as the most promising emerging market in iGaming, the LATAM market is valued at approximately $2.7 billion, with researchers predicting 10% year-on-year growth over the next five years, taking its 2028 market value up to $4.3 billion.

The growth is fuelled by the widespread adoption of smartphones, the impact of influencer culture, and the interest of Gen Z and Gen Alpha in iGaming opportunities and products.

What’s more, the increase in the number of gambling platforms, affiliates, and iGaming service providers throughout LATAM is driving the sector’s growth in numerous directions. Specifically, iGaming jobs are highly sought after and more widely available, while the remuneration demanded for such roles has also increased, as we explore below.

LATAM iGaming Jobs in the Spotlight

IGAMINGHUNT says many client requests are to source local country managers who are adaptable and able to adjust the product accordingly for the market. Also, there’s an increased need for VIP managers, retention managers, and affiliate managers.

Notably, many gambling sites also recognise the key role of legal advisors, who must guide the regulations and local labour laws across the LATAM region. Another key requirement is for customer support representatives who must provide excellent support to players and website users.

What About Salary Expectations?

Only a few years ago, salary expectations in LATAM were considerably lower than those attached to comparable iGaming jobs in the EU. However, things have changed markedly in the past 12 months or so.

Today, these figures have essentially doubled. Customer service representatives know that iGaming jobs pay more than customer care jobs in other industries, so the starting negotiations for inexperienced representatives start at around US$1,000 per month.

For instance, customer service agents with no iGaming experience used to ask for approximately US$600 per month, while those with some experience would start negotiations in the region of US$800.

You can expect customer service agents with experience to ask for anywhere between US$1,500 and US$2,000, plus bonuses.

The same salary growth is true among retention managers, who used to work for between US$1,000 and US$1,200 per month. Today, most retention managers ask for salaries of US$2,500 and US$3,500, plus performance-related bonuses.

What Does This Mean for the LATAM Job Market?

Many LatAm job seekers know they can double their income by moving to an iGaming company, which is a hugely attractive proposition.

What’s more, iGaming organisations tend to be willing to pay more to get the right talent through the door, further ensuring that the salaries they offer are much higher than those offered for comparative roles in other sectors.

Such growth damages non-iGaming companies in LATAM, as they can’t match the salaries offered by iGaming firms and thus miss out on the best talent.

There’s no doubt that salary expectations will continue growing in LATAM for iGaming jobs as local talent upskills and non-domestic workers are interested in relocating to the region.

Turn to IGAMINGHUNT for the best iGaming jobs in LatAm

Whether you’re looking for a job or looking for talent to join your iGaming firm, IGAMINGHUNT is the partner for you. With enviable industry experience working in leading iGaming markets in LATAM, Europe, and further afield, IGAMINGHUNT is at the forefront of talent acquisition in the sector.

The recruitment specialists can save clients time and money with a personal service that fills roles quickly.

Equally, if you’re looking for a new role with an iGaming business, contact the IGAMINGHUNT team today to find out what’s available and to register as a candidate.