Big win on Mystery Drops at N1 Casino

The winning bet was placed on Pragmatic Five Lions slot.

Projects N1 Partners Group continues to please their audience with big wins. This time, luck was on the N1 Casino player side.

Press release.- The beginning of autumn turns out to be a fortunate one for N1 Casino players. They caught a MEGA prize of 62 697 EUR in Mystery Drops at N1 Casino. The winning bet was placed on Pragmatic Five Lions slot.

The player shared their emotions with the team of N1 Partners Group received from winning. “I feel so happy, it’s unbelievable,” – says player Suma.

“We are glad that our player was lucky enough to win the Mega Prize. We congratulate and hope that luck will smile more than once, and the number of winnings will be even greater,” – notes Yaroslav Laptev, chief product officer of N1 Partners Group.

Mystery Drops is a unique promotional campaign organised and funded by N1 Partners Group. For players, this means they can experience the double pleasure of continuing to enjoy their favourite games and participating in random prize draws. Players can win at three promotion tiers: Mega, Grand, and Major.

Prize amounts are progressive and random. Today, this promotion exists only on N1 Partners Group projects, which shows that the company is improving, implementing industry trends, and adapting promos to different brands and regions.

See also: N1 Partners Group launches an exclusive club for the members of the affiliate program only