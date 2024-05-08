BGaming brings back popular game heroes in Luck & Magic Scratch

BGaming has announced the release of its latest slot game, “Luck & Magic Scratch”, with easy gameplay, a €10,000 max win and 90 per cent RTP.

Press release.- BGaming has built on the success of its Luck & Magic game by developing a casual spin-off, Luck & Magic Scratch. Following the release of the popular card game in August, the studio has released a scratch title that promises easy gameplay, autoplay and turbo modes, and three different cards to choose from.

The detailed video game–inspired characters correspond with different scratch card values in this enchanted release, which offers highly sought-after instant wins. Players can choose any card for varied prices, scratch away the surface, and if three numbers match, the corresponding amount is won.

This design-led release delivers engaging animations of its three heroes, who react with excitement or disappointment depending on a win or loss. Luck & Magic Scratch also offers a €10,000 max win and 90 per cent RTP.

In autoplay and turbo modes, players can speed up the game whilst setting loss or win limits to play within their limits. BGaming also offers free cards to online casino players in this medium volatility game as a welcome bonus.

Mikalai Dzneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “We are pleased to mark the return of our magical heroes in Luck & Magic Scratch, which promises an easy-to-understand, enjoyable experience for players of different preferences.

“With its atmospheric theme and artwork, this casual game also has plenty of opportunities for players to amplify their gameplay through autoplay and turbo modes, meaning it is a worthwhile addition to any games portfolio.”