BGaming strengthens LatAm presence with The Factory Gaming content deal

This agreement has seen BGaming’s entire games portfolio go live on The Factory Gaming’s online platform.

This agreement has seen BGaming’s entire games portfolio go live on The Factory Gaming’s online platform.

Press release.- BGaming has rounded out a year of rapid LatAm growth by partnering with casino software supplier The Factory Gaming.

The strategic deal follows the announcement that BGaming’s content had the third largest reach in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking gambling streaming in November, according to AI-powered analysis service Casinolytics. The creative studio also secured a string of other high-profile partnerships in the market throughout the last 12 months.

This agreement has seen BGaming’s entire games portfolio, including player highlights Bonanza Billion, Elvis Frog in Vegas and Fruit Million, go live on The Factory Gaming’s online platform.

Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, the white-label provider hosts more than 3,000 games from more than 50 of the world’s leading content providers.

With this agreement, BGaming will benefit from further growth in the booming LatAm market, including Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala, by reaching its growing fan-base in the promising region.

Paulina Hovar, sales manager at BGaming, said: “This year has seen sustained growth in the LatAm market for BGaming and we are delighted to add The Factory Gaming to our list of partners in one of our priority markets.

“We know our games are popular among LatAm players and this is only growing, with our content streamed by 75 per cent of all streamers in the world.”

René Sepúlveda, CEO of The Factory Gaming, comments: “For The Factory, the goal for this year is expanding throughout the Latin American market. We know that to achieve this we need to partner with leading iGaming providers, and BGaming is one of them.”

See also: Olga Levshina: “We strongly believe that when players take center stage, BGaming tunes into precisely what they’re after”