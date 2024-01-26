Olga Levshina: “We strongly believe that when players take center stage, BGaming tunes into precisely what they’re after”

BGaming’s chief commercial officer reflected on the company’s achievements in 2023, its expectations for 2024, and the preparations and expectations for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Olga Levshina, chief commercial officer at BGaming, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s expectations for the upcoming ICE London 2024, its preparation for the event, current customer demands in the gaming industry, and BGaming goals for this year.

2023 was an exciting year for BGaming, with new partnerships and multiple releases. What is the analysis you make of the year?

Yes, for BGaming, 2023 was a year of growth in all directions. The year’s achievements are fantastic, seeing a massive +95 per cent jump in GGR, bets shooting up by +102 per cent, and total bets – by +80 per cent.

We rolled out 36 new games for our main lineup, including Bone Bonanza with cool new math, Beast Band with a random Multiplier, and Merge Up, bringing unique merging mechanics to the industry.

BGaming has also made a splash in the gambling streaming scene, collaborating with over 800 streamers worldwide and securing solid rankings – seventh worldwide, third in Latin America, and sixth in CIS. Olga Levshina, chief commercial officer at BGaming.

And I must mention that our growth is a story of teamwork, dedication, and pushing boundaries in the iGaming world. A big shoutout to our amazing BGaming team, now standing strong at 200 passionate specialists from 120 in early 2023.

During last year, BGaming reached new countries. How important is it for the company to keep broadening its markets?

Well, broadening our global presence is not just a checkbox for BGaming. It’s a crucial part of our strategy, and we’re all in, demonstrating the commitment in 2023 and carrying it forward into 2024. This dynamic approach has positively impacted our financial performance and increased our brand’s popularity, making it easier and faster for BGaming to establish meaningful partnerships.

In 2023, we set foot in 10 new markets and obtained certifications in Spain, Greece, and Romania. We’re also in the process of getting the green light in Bulgaria, Portugal, Lithuania, Colombia, and Switzerland. Oh, and did I mention the fantastic 400 partners we teamed up with worldwide? Think big names like Casimba Gaming, Betara, Playtech, Salsa Technology, Superbet, Winbet, BV Group, and more.

How is the company preparing for ICE London 2024 and what are the expectations for the exhibition?

Actually, it marks the final edition of ICE in London, and BGaming is gearing up for something truly special. Our team is excited about the 5th art collaboration with British artist Mr Cenz as part of the “When Art Meets Gaming” initiative. Additionally, we’re putting the finishing touches on a unique fully data-driven slot, Aztec Clusters, in partnership with the live-streaming AI platform Casinolytics, which we can’t wait to introduce to our partners and exhibition visitors.

As always, we’re investing effort into crafting an eye-catching booth design, ensuring our presence stands out. And, of course, we’re preparing exclusive merchandise that has proven itself to be incredibly desirable.

Our expectations for ICE are high; we anticipate forging new connections, experiencing the grand scale of the event, gaining valuable insights, and soaking in inspiration. We’re looking forward to a sea of impressions that will fuel our productivity and set the tone for a successful 2024.

What will be the most attractive feature at BGaming’s booth at ICE London 2024?

I believe the most captivating feature at our booth during ICE London 2024 will undoubtedly be the stunning cosmic-fueled interpretations of BGaming’s iconic game characters from our 5th art collaboration with the talented graffiti artist Mr Cenz. These vibrant creations will be showcased on large displays and featured on exclusive limited-edition merchandise and gifts for our esteemed partners.

Also, we’ve prepared something special this time. It is in-game challenges integrated into the new release, Aztec Clusters. Attendees will be able to participate and compete for valuable prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to their experience at our stand.

Plus, our booth won’t just be eye candy; it’s going to be a friendly spot with the BGaming team. We’re excited to welcome each guest, chat about our games, spill the beans on our achievements, and discuss the perks of teaming up with BGaming. Catch us at ICE London 2024 for a good time!

What do you think are the customers’ demands at the time in terms of features and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

Figuring out the next big thing in iGaming features is a bit like predicting the weather – everyone has different tastes. “Mobile” games like Merge Up (with those superb cascading reels) and casual instant-win ones like Plinko and Space XY look like crowd-pleasers.

We at BGaming anticipate personalised content is the next big hit. That’s why, in 2023, we initiated game tests by real players together with the Scatters Club. We’re not just getting feedback on our new stuff, but diving into player preferences and wishes. Take Aztec Clusters, for example – it’s our way of turning player vibes into game reality.

And the story behind Aztec Clusters? Well, it’s a collaboration between BGaming and the live-streaming AI platform Casinolytics. We checked out 10,000+ hours of slot streams, crunched numbers, and listened to what players had to say, all to make Aztec Clusters a perfect match for streamers and players alike.

We strongly believe that when players take center stage, BGaming tunes into precisely what they’re after. It’s the secret sauce for delivering games that resonate with every player out there.

See also: BGaming presents Wild Heart

What are the main objectives and goals that the company set for this year?

We’re on a mission to level up gaming experiences. Challenges, tournaments, and jackpots are on the menu, and we’re giving a sneak peek at in-game challenges at ICE London 2024. Olga Levshina, chief commercial officer at BGaming.

In our quest for growth and expansion, we plan to enter the regulated markets and get our products certified in the Latin American region for Colombia and Peru, and in the EU – for Bulgaria and Switzerland. Portugal is also in the pipeline, and by 2024, BGaming aims to add the Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, and Sweden to the list.

Naturally, we’ll keep bringing joy to players with fresh games, innovative mechanics, and engaging gameplay. Among our upcoming releases is Dimond of Jungle, a title allowing players to choose game volatility and tailor the payout balance to their preferences. Also, Multidice X is coming soon, our new trademark mechanic, seamlessly blending dice and slot concepts. And for those seeking a mix of humor and novel entertainment features, BGaming is going to launch Chicken Rush, a Western-themed online slot with cowboy chickens.

And, no surprises here: our dedication to new collaborations is still strong. To set the tone for 2024, we’ve partnered with Casinolitics to bring the innovative online slot Aztec Clusters. Crafted with data from 10,000 streams, this game is truly special. BGaming’s kicked off its promotion, and it’s going strong for the next few months. So, stay tuned for more updates and save the date of February 1, the day of its official release.