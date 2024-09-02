BGaming partners with Portuguese street artist for SBC Summit 2024

This partnership with BGaming arose from the connection the company has with street art.

The company has teamed up with graffiti artist Gonçalo MAR, to create a floral artwork at the upcoming SBC Summit 2024.

As part of the “When Art Meets Gaming” series, BGaming joined forces with local graffiti artist Gonçalo MAR, known for combining elements of comic book, floral, and street art styles to produce vibrant and surreal pieces. With 25 years of experience participating in various art events in Portugal, the artist received the Medal of Cultural Merit from the Municipal Chamber of Seixal in 2022.

For BGaming’s 7th art collaboration, street artist Gonçalo MAR used leaves and flowers designs and combined them with BGaming’s popular game characters such as Aztec Clusters, Elvis Frog Trueways, Aztec Magic Megaways, and Book of Cats, ahead of SBC Summit 2024 in Lisbon.

Alongside artwork to be displayed at BGaming’s stand, the provider has also developed branded merchandise and gifts for the partners and attendees of the event, which runs from 24th to 26th September.

For this partnership, the games studio will make a donation to the European Intercultural Club, a Portuguese non-profit association founded in 1998, that supports youth education, training, and employability. The Club organises activities that respect values and principles such as democracy, human rights, solidarity, equality, interculturality, respect, and appreciation for differences.

The company continues to support local street artists in the countries hosting some of the industry’s biggest events, ensuring their presence benefits local communities.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “This latest collaboration continues to build on BGaming’s reputation as a modern creative game provider that is open to collaborations and co-creation. We love to experiment, as is demonstrated in our striking games and history of unique exhibition art.

“We are thrilled that Gonçalo MAR will be giving our iconic characters a makeover once more, this time as they prepare to appear at SBC Summit 2024.”

Street artist Gonçalo MAR said: “I consider myself a street artist for the simple reason that my work communicates very well on the streets and I am passionate about social commentary. I like the idea of viewing the streets as open-air art galleries.

“This partnership with BGaming arose from the connection the company has with street art and I am very proud to have been chosen. The challenge of transforming the game characters into my style gave me immense pleasure and the process of deconstructing the characters went far beyond what I expected in a very positive and rewarding way.”