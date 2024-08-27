BGaming signs global content distribution partnership with Alea

Through this new agreement, Alea’s operator partners in regulated markets globally will have access to BGaming’s vast portfolio.

Press release.- BGaming has expanded its global presence through a partnership with leading aggregation platform Alea.

The agreement comes after a significant increase in the popularity of BGaming’s portfolio, which has been fully integrated through a seamless API. As part of the deal, fan favourites such as “Bonanza Billion”, “Aztec Clusters” and “Burning Chilli X” have been made available to Alea’s operator partners in regulated markets globally, with a particular focus on LatAm and Europe.

Alea, established in 2012, offers a library of over 16,000 casino games, slots, and live games from more than 250 operators. By teaming up with BGaming, the platform aims to enhance its offering with new content, attracting players with a steady stream of innovative releases

“This collaboration underscores BGaming’s commitment to empowering aggregators to deliver diverse content that fuels operator growth by helping them attract and retain players with exceptional releases,” the company said.

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Alea as we accelerate our global expansion strategy. Their data-driven approach to enhancing player experiences aligns perfectly with BGaming’s approach to game development.

“Its extensive reach and expertise will be instrumental in introducing our innovative games to new audiences worldwide.”

Jordi Sendra, CEO at Alea, said: “BGaming consistently surprises and entertains audiences worldwide, with unconventional and fresh approaches.

“We look forward to infusing this creative spark into our portfolio as we deliver its titles to our wide operator network and equip them with the products to grow their player base.”