BGaming introduces its first bird’s eye view crash game: Top Eagle

Press release.- BGaming has released its new take on the popular crash game genre with Top Eagle. The title has five unlockable plane skins on top of the default one, motivating personal milestones, a flight history bar and an altitude meter which registers multiplier levels.

Players must take off and then open their parachute ahead of the plane’s unfortunate crash. After landing safely and winning the prize, their bets will be multiplied. The altimeter at the bottom right of the screen registers the distance the aircraft covers and reflects the possible winning multiplier. Players who cash out after x2, x5, x10, x50 or x100 unlock additional skins for their plane, with one skin per milestone available.

Further tailored milestones await in Top Eagle, with a special Best Drop icon on the top right of the game field. This displays the highest multiplier value scored throughout the gaming session, while the Leading badge is earned once the plane successfully surpasses the player’s previous longest attempt.

During each round, the bar at the top of the main game records the biggest multiplier reached before crashing. If the player successfully cashes out, the multiplier shows as white, while a non-winning round remains pale grey.

As in other BGaming crash games, Top Eagle’s autoplay mode allows players to preset the number of flights they wish to take, while the automatic cashout gives them the chance to set a multiplier value at which the game will cash out.

Players may also switch between two energetic soundtracks, “Attack” or “Recon”, to dictate the atmosphere of the game, while changing the skin of their plane as they make progress through the game.

Mikalai Dzeneladze, chief casual game producer at BGaming, said: “Crash games have quickly become a staple in our portfolio, with their appeal stretching across many regulated markets, including LatAm. With its unique top-down view which offers a diversity of backgrounds and the illusion of flight, players will remain engaged for longer.

“This game is not to be missed by both long-term crash game fans looking for a new experience, and new players trying the genre for the first time.”

