BGaming introduces flexible playlines feature in Royal Fruits MultiLines

According to the igaming content provider, Royal Fruits MultiLines “transports players back to classic fruit slots with a sprinkling of innovation.”



Press release.- BGaming is driving players to unleash their inner monarch in a regal-themed classic slot Royal Fruits MultiLines. This title includes a contemporary take on nostalgic fruit symbols, a line choice option, as well as Best Win and Best Multiplier panels.

With a luxurious red backdrop, upbeat soundtrack and top-of-the-line audiovisual effects, the classic Royal Fruits MultiLines injects an ounce of sparkle into the reels with the chance to collect flavoursome wins.

Players can use the line choice scale on the left side of the game field to select their desired number of paylines, with the bet amount adjusting accordingly.

Wild Sevens offer the chance to complete more winning combinations in Royal Fruits MultiLines, as they substitute any symbol in a winning combination, apart from Scatters. Landing three or more crown Scatters results in a payout.

To keep track of their progress, players can also view their Best Win or Best Multiplier in each session on the dashboard on the right side of the screen. This tool motivates players to score higher and injects more fun into each session.

See also: BGaming partners with Portuguese street artist for SBC Summit 2024

With a low minimum bet and high RTP of 97.16 per cent, this perfect blend of tradition and modernity delivers an entertainment experience that is accessible to different types of players.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are known to set the latest trends here at BGaming, but Royal Fruits MultiLines transports players back to classic fruit slots with a sprinkling of innovation.

“In this release, the fruits are juicier, the sound is crisper, and our added lines choice tool puts more control in the hands of the player. They are empowered to set the pace of their gameplay, while lower minimum stakes mean they can engage for longer.”