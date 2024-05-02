BGaming presents to its players a new space odyssey in its new title OOF The Goldmine Planet

BGaming has built on the popularity of Sticky Wilds by introducing the concept into their progressive bonus game.

Press release.- BGaming is sending players soaring through space with OOF The Goldmine Planet. The title includes thrilling features such as 3D symbols, Sticky Wins, Scatters, Free Spins and a Buy Bonus option.

Players can enjoy an immersive visual experience with the spinning reels in this game giving the illusion of speeding through outer space. The detailed cosmic symbols and captivating soundtrack instil a fast-paced, energetic atmosphere.

The Wild symbols substitute for all symbols except Saturn Scatters in the winning line of this release. The Scatter symbols trigger 10 free spins if three, four or five of them land on the reels in the main game. If three additional Scatters land on the winning line, 10 further free spins are granted.

At the base game, BGaming has built on the popularity of Sticky Wilds by introducing the concept into their progressive bonus game. All winning symbols become sticky and stay in their position until the end of the round. If new winning combinations form from existing sticky combinations, they all become sticky and combine to form winnings.

Moreover, the Buy Bonus option in this medium-low volatility, 97% RTP slot triggers a free spins round, with 10 free spins available. Lucky earthlings will be in with a chance of taking away a €100,000 max win.

Aliaksej Baliukonis, game designers team lead at BGaming, said: “We continue to monitor the biggest trends in the market and Sticky Wilds are extremely popular among players, so we have incorporated the concept of Sticky Wins into Oof The Goldmine Planet.

And added: “This game is crafted in 3D, offering enhancing depth and realism for players and creating a different dimension to their experience. We are certain this new approach will prove a success.”