BGaming goes live with Betsson as part of sustained European expansion

Press release.- BGaming has launched an engaging lineup of its award-winning slots with market-leading operator Betsson in multiple European markets.

The deal sees BGaming provide certified games to the operator under Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and Hellenic Gaming Commission licenses, including casual games such as Minesweeper XY and Rocket Dice XY.

In addition, Betsson’s customer base will be able to enjoy the unique features of BGaming’s ever-growing offering, including innovative AI-generated graphics. The success of the partnership between the two companies was reinforced by a joint branded game created by BGaming – Betsson Plinko.

One of the largest companies in the European igaming industry, Betsson has developed a strong reputation as a top choice for players across Europe and Latin America.

The partnership is the latest of a series of fruitful integrations for BGaming, highlighting the slot developer’s substantial growth over the last 18 months.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are delighted to launch with Betsson, a market-leading tier 1 brand in Europe. Our dynamic growth and support from world-leader businesses, such as Betsson, confirm we are regarded as a trustworthy provider of high-quality content.”