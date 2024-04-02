BGaming agrees LatAm content deal with Salsa Technology

BGaming’s latest deal marks a series of high-profile partnerships with LatAm operators.

Press release.- BGaming has secured a significant content partnership with Salsa Technology, one of Brazil’s largest gaming technology suppliers.

The omni-channel agreement will see BGaming expand its LatAm reach by integrating a selection of its ever-evolving games portfolio with Salsa Technology’s platform.

BGaming’s latest deal marks a series of high-profile partnerships with LatAm operators, including Betara, The Factory Gaming, and Blokotech, after the creative slot studio placed the thriving region at the top of its business development agenda last year.

Paulina Hovar, sales manager at BGaming, said: “Our partnership with Salsa Technology demonstrates BGaming’s commitment to LatAm growth this year.

“Salsa Technology is a well-established supplier across Brazil, and indeed LatAm as a whole, so we are delighted to provide some of our games to its customer base.”

Eliane Nunes, head of marketing & sales at Salsa Technology, said: “We look forward to providing BGaming’s highly unique and engaging games to our customers as part of a fruitful partnership.

“BGaming’s presence is growing exponentially in the region and it is therefore essential for us to add some of their most popular games to our ever-changing offering.”