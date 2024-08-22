BGaming debuts first horror slot, “Kraken’s Hunger”

Players can select between a 5x3, 5x4, or 5x5 grid by adjusting the bet amount.

BGaming’s latest slot features adaptable reels and bonus rounds set in a dark, underwater world.

Press release.- BGaming has released a new horror-themed slot game called “Kraken’s Hunger.” This game features adaptable reel sizes, bonus and special ship symbols, free spins, and buy options.

Players can select between a 5×3, 5×4, or 5×5 grid by adjusting the bet amount, with corresponding paylines of five, 10, or 20 available. If 3, 4, or 5 Compass symbols appear on the reels, players can win 10, 15, or 20 free spins.

During the bonus game, squid wilds can appear to award 10 additional free spins up to three times per round, applying a multiplier to the total wins. Ship symbols pay out a random sum, with three ships on the winning line in the main game paying the amount indicated on each ship.

Players also have the option to purchase the bonus game or use the chance x2 option to increase the odds of triggering free spins for a smaller amount.

Yulia Aliakseyeva, Co-CPO at BGaming, said: “We are proud to go live with our first-ever horror slot, with the dark underwater world as a perfect setting for our monstrous Kraken.

“With numerous ways to adapt the course of this imaginative game, such as adding more rows or opting to select one of our Buy or Chance x2 options, players are in for a gaming experience that is sure to stay with them for a long time.”