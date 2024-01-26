Betway signs deal with Fans United

The operator will work with the Bulgaria-based engagement platform.

Malta.- The gambling operator Betway has entered into a deal with Fans United. It will work with the Bulgaria-based engagement platform in a bid to enhance user engagement and interaction on its betting products.

Fans United’s prediction and trivia games, player ratings and discussion will be integrated into Betway’s blogs and scores app. Fans United was launched last year by the sports publisher Sportal.bg, in partnership with Carlsberg under the House of Fans brand.

Betway Group CEO Anthony Werkman said: “We’re very excited for this partnership with Fans United, which further demonstrates our desire and commitment to offer our customers the best possible experience across our platforms.

“This collaboration will introduce prediction games, trivia games and will also offer our customers more data and insights, which will no doubt enhance the enjoyment of playing with Betway.”

Fans United CEO and founder Stilian Shishkov said: “We are excited to join forces with Betway and contribute to their mission of delivering an exceptional user experience. Our platform has a proven track record of driving user engagement and loyalty, and we look forward to helping Betway elevate its offering to users.”

Last summer, Betway named US tennis legend Andy Roddick as its global tennis ambassador.