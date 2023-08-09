Betway names Andy Roddick as tennis ambassador

Tennis legend Andy Roddick has joined the company as a global tennis ambassador.

US.- The online betting and gaming brand Betway has announced that US tennis legend Andy Roddick will serve as its global tennis ambassador. The former world number one and US Open Champion will be the face of Betway’s tennis activity and offer insights and opinions. He will write a column on the biggest competitions for the brand’s editorial hub, the Betway Insider.

Roddick commented: “I’m delighted to be joining one of the world’s biggest betting brands and look forward to helping the tennis community with valuable insights as we approach some of the biggest global tournaments, particularly with the US Open on the horizon.”

Betway’s sports ambassadors include former Premier League player Robbie Keane and England cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “It’s great to welcome Andy Roddick to our team of global ambassadors! Andy is a household name within tennis and his opinion and insight are going to be hugely valuable to readers of his column.

Betway has added the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto to its tennis sponsorships. The firm reached a multi-year deal to be named the Official Betting Partner of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament with high-profile courtside visibility on the back wall around the stadium. This year’s event takes place between August 5 and August 13 at the Sobeys Stadium.

The firm has also gained naming rights for Major League Cricket Powered by Betway, a new T20 competition that takes place at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, and Church Street Park in North Carolina.