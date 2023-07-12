Betway gains naming rights for Major League Cricket T20 competition

The Major League Cricket Powered by Betway T20 competition will take place in Texas and North Carolina.

US.- Betway has announced that it has naming rights for Major League Cricket Powered by Betway” is a new T20 competition that takes place at Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

The competition’s six teams are the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom. The tournament will feature Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, and Jason Roy.

Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway, said: “It’s with great pride to announce that we’re powering the inaugural Major League Cricket; the newest innovative cricket competition in the world. Cricket is a globally renowned sport both we and our customers love, so we’re thrilled to be part of another new competition, which will aid the growth of the sport in the US and beyond.”

Sameer Mehta, co-founder of Major League Cricket, added: “Major League Cricket is bringing the world’s best cricketers to America, so it is fitting that the historic inaugural season will be Powered by Betway, who has become a renowned brand supporting global sports properties. We are thrilled by Betway’s commitment to growing cricket in America and we can’t wait for a memorable season to get underway soon.”

Betway sponsors various international sports events including the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, tennis in eight countries and cricket in South Africa. The brand is live in eight US states and has a presence in NHL and NBA with 11 partnerships.