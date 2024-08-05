Betsson to buy Sporting Solutions trading and risk-management solutions from FDJ

Groupe FDJ had announced that it was looking for a buyer.

The operator will integrate Sporting Solutions’ pricing feeds.

France.- Groupe FDJ has agreed to sell Sporting Solutions’ trading, pricing, and sports betting risk-management solutions to Betsson. It announced in February that it was looking for a buyer for the London-based B2B unit.

Betsson says it will integrate Sporting Solutions’ pricing feeds for pre-match and live betting to enhance its B2C and B2B sportsbook offerings. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Sporting Solutions was founded in 2007. Mainly active in the UK, working with major operators like Ladbrokes Coral, SkyBet and William Hill, it also operates in Canada and South Africa. Sporting Solutions has said that it will continue to provide services to its B2B betting partners.

FDJ said the sale was part of its decision to focus on international operations in lottery, sports betting and online gaming. While Betsson will acquire the price setting and risk management activities, FDJ will maintain its sports betting managed services for lottery operators.

Betsson CEO Jesper Svensson said the acquisition, which will require regulatory approval, was a “strategic fit providing us with quality technology that is already integrated into our sportsbook product”.

He added: “It complements our sportsbook B2B strategy, strengthening the flexibility and scalability of Betsson’s sportsbook offering. Both are key factors in the success of our B2B strategy.”

The acquisition comes after Betsson bought Dutch games studio Holland Power Gaming for €27.5m in February. Meanwhile, FDJ is hoping for approval of its proposed acquisition of Sweden-based Kindred Group, which is set to create the second-biggest gambling group in Europe.

This week, FDJ reported that its revenue for the second half was up 11 per cent year-on-year at €1.4bn following its acquisitions of horse racing betting operator Zeturf and Irish National Lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI). Online betting and gaming revenue was up 15 per cent at €294m thanks to favourable sports results. Group EBITDA was up 23 per cent to €370m.