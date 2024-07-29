FDJ revenue rises 11 per cent following major acquisitions 

Revenue was boosted by the French operator’s acquisitions of Premier Lotteries Ireland and Zeturf.

France.- Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported that its revenue for the second half was up 11 per cent year-on-year at €1.4bn following its acquisitions of horse racing betting operator Zeturf and Irish National Lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI). Online betting and gaming revenue was up 15 per cent €294m thanks to favourable sports results. Group EBITDA was up 23 per cent to €370m.

The acquisitions helped boost digital revenue, which rose 40 per cent to €201m (up 25 per cent like-for-like). The digital segment represented 15 per cent of all revenue. Meanwhile, the FDJ lottery unit’s income was up 5 per cent at €958m on the back of new instant win games and attractive EuroDreams and EuroJackpot draws. The company noted that its Amigo retail network returned to full technical capacity at the beginning of June.

As for sports betting, Euro 2024 bets were lower than expected but revenue was boosted by highly favourable results. Meanwhile, the new international and payment services unit contributed €129m following the launch of the Nirio payment solution for free-flow motorway toll payments.

Chairwoman and CEO Stéphane Pallez, who has been reappointed for a four-year term, said FDJ hoped for the approval of its acquisition of the Swedish igaming operator Kindred in November.