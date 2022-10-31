Betsson to acquire sportsbook supplier KickerTech 

The operator is increasing its focus on B2B operations.

Sweden.- Betsson has announced that it will acquire the sportsbook supplier KickerTech for €14m. The deal will expand the company’s B2B operations. It said more B2B-focused acquisitions could be forthcoming.

Betsson will acquire 80 per cent of the shares of KickerTech for an initial €6m in cash, €4m in cash in six months and €4m in either cash or shares after 12 months. KickerTech’s revenue was €2.6m in the 12 months to September 30. Earnings before interest and tax were €1.3m.

Betsson chief executive Pontus Lindwall said: “We continue to grow our sportsbook business around the world and this deal will both strengthen our position as one of the leading B2C sportsbook operators in the market and complement our highly competitive B2B sportsbook proposition.

“We are acquiring a proven business with a track record of growth in client base, sportsbook turnover and revenue in the past years. The acquisition will contribute sportsbook functionality, tech development capabilities and new B2B clients. I am very pleased to welcome the new team and clients to the Betsson Group.”

He said that despite Betsson already having a B2B sportsbook offering, the acquisition would help it expand geographically.

He said: “I think when buying this one, we broaden the spectrum of customers we can serve with sportsbook products. We can cover much more of the market now globally with these two products. And on top of that, we will get synergies both on the sales side and on development as well.”

Meanwhile, as forecast, Betsson has reported record revenue for Q3. It took in €200.3m, an increase of 17.8 per cent year-on-year. Of that, B2B accounted for 22 per cent – €45.1m, up from €28.6m in Q3 2021. As for B2C, casino revenue rose 8.2 per cent year-on-year to €135.4m. Sportsbook revenue rose by 45 per cent to €61.9m while other products brought in €3m.

Latin America accounted for €38m, an increase of 59 per cent year-on-year, while European revenue fell 29.6 per cent year-on-year to €25m, largely due to Betsson leaving the Dutch market. Revenue from Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia rose 48.1 per cent to €78.8m.

Betsson reported record gross profit of €133.8m, up 21.7 per cent year-on-year. Net income was €32.6m, slightly short of the record total from Q1 of 2021, but up 16.1% year-on-year.

In September, Betsson Group launched online gambling in Mexico, expanding its presence in Latin America. The company is operating online casino, live casino and sports betting at betsson.mx.