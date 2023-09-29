Betsson picks up French online sports betting licence

The gambling operator says it will launch with a local partner.

France.- Sweden and Malta-based Betsson has been granted a licence to offer online sports betting by the ANJ in France. It says it will launch in the country in the fourth quarter in collaboration with a local partner, but it has not revealed who.

Although it will work with an operator already active in France, it has confirmed that it will use the Betsson brand.

Betsson president and CEO Pontus Lindwall said: “I’m pleased that Betsson has obtained a licence to offer sports betting in France. It is an important gaming market in Europe with great long-term potential for online gaming.

“By combining our knowledge and experience as a global gaming operator with the local expertise of our partner, we can offer an unbeatable customer experience in sports betting in France.”

The move is the latest in an ongoing expansion project that has seen Betsson expand its geographic presence. It’s put a strong focus on Latin America, which now generates the largest portion of its revenue, but this month the company announced that it had received a licence to operate in Serbia, where it has launched an online casino offering under the Rizk brand. In July, it launched its core Betsson sportsbook brand in Denmark.

Betsson had been hoping to obtain an online gambling licence in the Netherlands but in July announced that it had run out of patience with the process and had abandoned the plan for now. Betsson is one of several operators that the Chilean Supreme Court has said must be blocked from operating in the country until online gambling is legalised.