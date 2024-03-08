Betsson launches sports betting in Italy

The Swedish gambling operator continues to expand its markets.

Italy.- The Swedish gambling operator Betsson has announced that it has launched sports betting in Italy, adding a new regulated market for its offering. The company was already present in Italy in the online casino space with StarCasinò, which has deals with several sports clubs. StarCasinò will continue to operate.

The expansion follows its recent launch of online casino in Belgium with Betfirst and Middelkerke Casino.

Ronni Hartvig, chief commercial officer at Betsson Group, said: “We believe this is an opportune moment to introduce our flagship brand, Betsson, to the market.

“By consolidating our operations under the unified Betsson brand, we aim to harness the power of scalability. And together with our extensive experience in the region, we aim to position the brand as a leading sports betting operator in the market.”

Betsson has been most notable for its expansion in Latin America, where it has major sponsorships with the Argentine football clubs Boca Juniors and Racing Club.