Betsson enters sponsorship deal with Torino

Betsson Sport has announced a partnership with the Serie A club following its launch in Italy.

Italy.- Betsson has announced a sponsorship deal with the Serie A club Torino following its launch in the Italian sports betting market last month. The Swedish operator says it continues to look for new markets.

Stefano Tino, Betsson’s managing director for Italy, said: “This partnership with Torino FC is a significant step for Betsson Sport in consolidating our presence in the Bel Paese. We are proud to collaborate with one of the most prestigious teams in Italian football and we look forward to providing fans with unforgettable experiences.”

Lorenzo Barale, Torino FC’s commercial director, said: “We are very happy to welcome Betsson Sport to the Granata world. Through this partnership, we will tell numerous engaging stories for our fan base, also accompanying Betsson Sport in their mission to give greater resonance for all sports, not just football.”

New Italian online gambling licences

Earlier this month, the Italian government published a new framework for online gambling licences in the parliamentary gazette. New nine-year online gambling concessions will be granted by the end of the year with licence fees of €7m a piece.

The licence fee is 35 times that of the €200,000 fee introduced in 2018, and operators will also pay 3 per cent of annual gross gaming revenue (GGR) after taxes. The Ministry of Finance argued that the hike was justified because market dynamics have changed due to the domination of a limited number of large operators, specifically SNAI, Lottomatica (which is acquiring SKS365), Flutter and Entain.

The new framework is also intended to settle protracted legal disputes over licence renewals between operators and the Italian regulator, the ADM Customs and Monopolies Agency.