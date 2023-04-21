Betr signs partnership with The Cavinder Twins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder will join the microbetting platform as equity partners, content creators and creative directors.

US.- The microbetting platform Betr has announced an exclusive partnership with Haley and Hanna Cavinder, known as The Cavinder Twins. They will join Betr as equity partners, content creators, and creative directors and will bring their podcast, Twin Talk, exclusively to Betr Media.

They will make regular appearances on Betr Media content across all platforms, such as the firm’s flagship franchise BS w/ Jake Paul.

Haley and Hanna co-founded the Twin Talk podcast on iHeartRadio in December 2022 after their NCAA Division 1 basketball careers and the University of Miami and Fresno State.

Joey Levy, Betr founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Cavinder Twins, who have already accomplished so much and are just scratching the surface of their potential.

“We are positioning Betr Media to become the #1 destination for emerging talent by providing a truly win-win proposition: Betr can and will leverage the rapidly growing Jake Paul and Betr Media audiences to make emerging talent even more famous than they already are, while also providing best-in-class content development, production, and media sales infrastructure — all while offering material cash and equity upside into Betr Holdings, which owns both Betr Media and Betr Gaming.”

The Cavinder Twins commented: “Betr gives us the ability to accelerate the growth of The Cavinder Twins brand in a focused and truly authentic manner. We love sports, thrive on competition, and enjoy creating and bringing ideas to life. Betr truly makes The Cavinder Twins and our brand that much better and bigger.”

Jeff Hoffman, partner ESM and The Cavinder Twins’ agent, said: “The Betr Holdings empire presented a unique and diversified opportunity to continue to grow The Cavinder Twin brand. It’s like adding jet fuel to an already burning fire.

“With Betr’s media savvy, the explosion of female sports and Betr’s disruptive behavior in gambling, it became a question of how far can we go and where do we sign? As the Twins become equity partners and creative directors, this partnership with Betr provides a vested interest and ability to do what they do best: continue to define culture and content.”

Betr receives mobile sports betting licence in Virginia

In March, Betr announced that it had been granted a mobile sports betting licence by the Virginia Lottery. Virginia is the third state where the company has been licensed after Ohio and Massachusetts. The firm also has market access in Indiana via Caesars Southern Indiana but has yet to be licenced by the Indiana Gaming Commission. Betr did not specify a launch date for Viriginia.