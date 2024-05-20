BetMGM to sponsor progressive jackpot during Wheel of Fortune’s Big Money Week

A nightly progressive jackpot will be sponsored by BetMGM.

US.- BetMGM is to sponsor a nightly progressive jackpot for Wheel of Fortune’s Big Money Week” to mark its 8,000th episode from May 20 to 24. There will also be a BetMGM-branded “Double Jackpot” wedge on the wheel.

BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt said: “BetMGM is honored to join Wheel of Fortune during this milestone week and be a part of a game show that has earned a place in American television history. ‘Big Money Week’ is a great collaboration, giving contestants and viewers at home the opportunity to experience the excitement of a progressive jackpot.”

See also: BetMGM Poker Classic to return to Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas