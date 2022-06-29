EveryMatrix announces U.S. agreement with BetMGM

BetMGM will offer its players a large collection of titles created by Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios.

This new partnership allows BetMGM players to access content from EveryMatrix’s two in-house game studios on its platform in New Jersey, with planned live market expansion in the future.

Press release.- B2B iGaming provider EveryMatrix announces today an agreement with BetMGM, the leading iGaming operator in the United States.

BetMGM will offer its players a large collection of titles created by Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios, including branded titles such as John Daly Spin It And Win It and The Lioness with Amanda Nunes, themed around the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Women’s Featherweight Champion and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

Erik Nyman, President America at EveryMatrix, says: “EveryMatrix is delighted to contribute to BetMGM’s massive successes with games from Spearhead Studios and Armadillo Studios. Both have ambitious plans for the next half of 2022, and our relationship with BetMGM is an important step in the process.”

Oliver Bartlett, Director of Gaming, BetMGM, comments: “We’re excited to partner with EveryMatrix to bring their great content to BetMGM players in the U.S. We consistently provide a world-class gaming experience and through the addition of their games to our platform, we look forward to strengthening our position as the leading operator in the country.”