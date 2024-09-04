BetMGM launches football season spots with Jamie Foxx

The new spots will run on multiple platforms through the upcoming season.

US.- BetMGM has launched a new series of football season television commercials featuring actor Jamie Foxx. Filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Brian Billow, the new spots will air nationwide in prime time and run on multiple platforms through the upcoming season.

The first spot in the series stars Foxx portraying a variety of characters as they go through mixed emotions on game day. A second spot features Foxx as a sportscaster.

Matt Prevost, chief revenue officer of BetMGM, said: “Jamie Foxx is a rare talent who can captivate an audience in any forum. This campaign, in partnership with Highdive, taps into his confidence and range, and will both entertain and inform viewers about BetMGM’s exciting new features for football season.”

Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer of Highdive, added: “We’re thrilled to unveil our latest campaign with BetMGM featuring the incredibly talented Jamie Foxx. Our aim was to showcase how BetMGM ‘treats you right,’ and Jamie’s performance brilliantly captures the campaign’s core message.”

MGM Resorts and BetMGM announces RGEM 2024 initiatives at NFL stadiums

MGM Resorts International and BetMGM will again promote the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM 2024) in September with campaigns at designated National Football League (NFL) stadiums.

The campaigns will increase exposure for GameSense, which was licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).