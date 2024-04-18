Play’n GO announces expansion of BetMGM partnership with Pennsylvania launch

Play’n GO’s games are live with BetMGM in Michigan, West Virginia, New Jersey, and the Keystone State.

Press release.- Play’n GO has announced further expansion of its partnership with leading US operator BetMGM. The Swedish gaming giant’s content is now available with the group in Pennsylvania.

Play’n GO and BetMGM’s US partnership has already proven successful in Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia, and this expansion sees the partnership extend to a fourth US state. Having secured its Pennsylvanian gaming licence in March, Play’n GO is now live with two operators in this key state. BetMGM players in Pennsylvania now have access to classic Play’n GO titles, such as Reactoonz.

Play’n GO is now licenced in six US states and is aiming to be active in every regulated market, in the US, and around the world.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO said: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with BetMGM into a fourth US state and look forward to continued success together. We have always been committed to a safe, regulation-led industry to secure a sustainable future for us all. BetMGM shares our vision, and so is a perfect partner for us. We will continue our mission of being active in every regulated market around the world, and we’re excited for further growth opportunities well into the future, in the US and beyond.”