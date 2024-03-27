BetMakers signs deal with Gaming Innovation Group to deliver racebook services

The services will be delivered via an integration with BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution.

BetMakers will deliver racebook services on GiG’s sportsbook platform SportX.

US.- BetMakers and Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) have signed an agreement to deliver racebook services on GiG’s sportsbook platform SportX. The firm will deliver the services via an integration with BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution.

BetMakers’ solution offers operators a comprehensive platform that includes wagering, form, data, and embedded video. It also includes expert trading and risk management, global racing content and reporting, brand, and promotion engines.

Andrew Cochrane, CBO at GiG, said: “This agreement reinforces our dedication to providing our partners with extensive event coverage and a best-in-class sports betting solution. The continual enhancement and innovation of our sportsbook highlight SportX’s exponential growth potential, guaranteeing a feature-packed, industry-leading offer that is focused on driving increased functionality, productivity, and growth.”

Jake Henson, CEO of BetMakers, added: “We are delighted to offer the BetMakers Embedded Racebook Solution as part of SportX to our partners. BetMakers is excited to partner with GiG to deliver racing on their state-of-the-art platform. GiG’s SportX Sportsbook Platform delivers an exceptional user experience and BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution will fit seamlessly within that environment, providing a comprehensive and highly professional suite of services that will enhance the experience of their end users and provide valuable services to their operator partners.

“We are delighted to work closely with GiG to help grow demand for horseracing on their platform and further contribute to the health and welfare of the global racing industry.”

In 2023, BetMakers signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to add its fixed-odds horse race betting to MonmouthBets in New Jersey.