Gaming Innovation Group appoints chief business officer for platform and sportsbook

Andrew Cochrane will be responsible for the implementation of GiG’s commercial strategies.

US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has named Andrew Cochrane as its new platform and sportsbook chief business officer. He will be responsible for the implementation of GiG’s commercial strategies across its platform, sportsbook and AI solutions, including business development, marketing, partnerships and corporate development.

Richard Carter, who was recently named as GiG platform and sportsbook CEO, said: “Having collaborated with him in previous endeavors, I am delighted that we have Andrew onboard to help propel our commercial efforts to unprecedented heights. His previous record speaks for itself, and the appointment marks a significant coup for the business, helping us to realize the enormous potential we have here at GiG.”

Cochrane said: “This is an extremely exciting time to be joining GiG. I have already been highly impressed with the ambitious plans in place, and in its capacity for raising the bar, building innovative and best in class solutions. Having been part of teams that have delivered significant results within online gaming, and with the promise of further investment to continue to strengthen our offering, I have similar optimism for success at GiG. We’re on the cusp of delivering something really special, so you can expect to hear a lot more about us over the coming months.”

GiG is to split into two separate companies. Carter will be responsible for the positioning of GiG’s Platform & Sportsbook division and transforming the division into a stand-alone, publicly listed SaaS company. Earlier this year, Gaming Innovation Group secured licences in the US states of Maryland and Pennsylvania.