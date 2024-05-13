Betfair seals sponsorship deal with Vasco da Gama FC

The operator’s branding will appear on the Brazilian club’s men’s and women’s kits.

Brazil.- Betfair has sealed a sponsorship deal with Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Vasco da Gama FC. Its logo will appear on both men’s and women’s kits and on exclusive digital content from Legítimo Clube do Povo. It will also get exposure on digital media until 2026.

It will run raffles and prizes for VIP tickets, official products, as well as exclusive promotions and experiences. The Betfair-branded shirt made a debut appearance in the men’s fixture against Vitória at the weekend.

Betfair International General Director, Kimberly Daly, said: “The partnership between Vasco and Betfair is not just a master sponsorship on the team’s shirt, it is also a strategic collaboration based on shared values, excellence and passion for football, respecting the greatness of its history, but also strengthening investment in projects within the Rio team to help develop the club’s present and future.”

Vasco CEO Lúcio Barbosa said: “It is an honour and an achievement to close this partnership, the largest in Vasco’s history, with Betfair. There were weeks of intense work to get the best for our club with a huge consolidated company. We still have challenges ahead, but our commitment to working seriously and hard for Vasco continues.”

Brazil sports betting developments

Last week, Robinson Sakiyama Barreirinhas, general secretary of Brazil’s federal revenue service, the RFB, signed off on a 15 per cent income tax rate for winnings from betting, online gambling and lotteries. The rate will apply to net winnings of over BRL 2824 (around €500). There will be no tax on winnings below this figure, which is around two average monthly salaries.

The Brazilian Ministry of Finance of Brazil has appointed Régis Anderson Dudena to lead the country’s new gambling regulator, the Secretaria de Prêmios e Apostas (SPA). The SPA is advancing with a phased timeline for the introduction of the regulatory framework for sports betting in Brazil. Phase two this month will involve further ordinances on money laundering and crime prevention and rules related to customer rights.