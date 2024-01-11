BETER to showcase its latest products at ICE London 2024

The company will present novelties from its BETER Sports, BETER Esports, and BETER Live divisions.

Press release.- BETER is packed and ready for ICE London for what is set to be the biggest expo to date for the provider of next-gen betting content and data. The company will showcase products from its BETER Sports, Esports, and Live casino divisions.

ICE London runs from February 6th to 8th and brings together operators, suppliers, and other stakeholders from across the world for three days of discussions, product displays, and networking events.

The BETER team will be in attendance throughout at stand N5-340 welcoming visitors and demonstrating its robust suite of exciting products to existing and new customers.

BETER Sports offers the world-renowned Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and includes the newest Ping Pong Point events, along with basketball tournaments under the BSKT Cup. In total, all sports disciplines provide over 10,000 events per month.

BETER Esports provides one of the most comprehensive products on the market, offering more than 30,000 events each month through its proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments. This includes popular disciplines such as eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey, and CS2.

BETER Live features a suite of premium live games, including the impressive Gravity Series. The latest addition, Gravity Sic Bo, enhances the classic game by introducing up to 36 multipliers per round, allowing players to multiply their winnings from x5 to x1000. Visitors can also get a sneak peek at BETER Live’s new bonus engine, which offers exciting features like Bet & Get and Leaderboard Tournaments.

Two members of the team will also be speaking at the Esports Betting Conference held at Excel London within ICE VOX on February 8. Chuck Robinson, Chief Revenue Officer, will take to the stage to share insights from the organization and the successful performance of ESportsBattle tournaments. Evgeniy Bekker, Esports General Manager, will participate in a panel discussion about data in esports.

Gal Ehrlich, BETER CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to ICE and to showcase our growing line-up of premium next-gen betting products. This is a very important ICE for us as we look to make more operators aware of our in-demand content and how it can elevate the experience offered to players.”

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “As ICE London promises to be one of this year’s marquee events, we are excited to demonstrate how our next-generation content portfolio provides an unrivaled entertainment experience for both casino and sports bettors.”