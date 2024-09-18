BETER to exhibit its full suite of products and solutions at SBC Summit

The exhibition will take place in Lisbon from 24–26 September.

Attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to see BETER’s latest product updates.

Press release.- BETER has announced it will be exhibiting at this month’s SBC Summit.

The exhibition will take place in Lisbon from 24–26 September and is expected to attract over 25,000 delegates to the Feira Internacional de Lisboa & MEO Arena over the three days. BETER will be showcasing its portfolio of fast-betting products to attendees at stand D220.

The provider’s Esports division includes proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments, offering operators more than 35,000 events each month across highly popular disciplines such as eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey, and CS2.

BETER will also demonstrate its esports odds solutions, powered by official data for more than 450 international tournaments. This includes over 40,000 pre-match and live events per year for CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and more.

From its Sports division, delegates can explore the in-house Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and the BSKT Cup basketball league. In total, it provides more than 11,000 sports betting events monthly.

Both esports and sports events are provided with 24/7 live streaming, real-time data, and highly accurate odds.

Attendees will also be among the first to see BETER’s latest product updates, including the addition of virtual reality tournaments to its sports offering, providing players with a richer, more immersive experience, as well as a range of new esports and sports disciplines aimed at diversifying sportsbooks’ offerings. Moreover, operator representatives will have the opportunity to discuss tailored solutions designed to offer their bettors exclusive, customisable tournaments.

Delegates can also learn more about BETER’s cutting-edge iFrame and comprehensive Managed Trading Services. The latter helps streamline the management of sportsbooks across esports content, enhancing operational efficiency and driving performance margins.

Constant product development and enhancement have led to BETER being shortlisted in two categories: Esports Supplier of the Year and Virtual Sports Supplier at the SBC Awards.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “The SBC Summit in Lisbon is set to be one of the top exhibitions this year, and we are thrilled to not only attend but to showcase our suite of fast-betting products and solutions to delegates.

“More than 8,000 operator representatives are expected to attend, with many coming from Latin America, a strategic growth market for BETER, where we are already seeing strong demand for our products and solutions. We can’t wait to demo them to delegates.”

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “Our award-winning products will be on display for delegates throughout the three days, and we are excited for operators to experience just how engaging products like Setka Cup and ESportsBattle can be for their players.

“We also have several exciting upgrades and company updates to share, so be sure to stop by stand D220 to learn more about how to enhance your sportsbook’s offerings.”