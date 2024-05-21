BETER to exhibit at SiGMA Asia

Additionally, BETER, in collaboration with GR8 Tech, will host an exclusive party on June 3.

The provider of fast-paced betting content and data to showcase its full suite of esports and sports products at Asia’s leading trade show.

Press release.- BETER will be exhibiting at the popular trade show SiGMA Asia being held from 3-5 June in Manila, the Philippines.

SiGMA Asia is the leading industry conference for operators and suppliers active in the region.

BETER will be exhibiting at SiGMA Asia and will be showcasing its full suite of fast-paced esports and sports betting products and solutions at stand G801.

Its Esports division provides operators with more than 35,000 events each month via its proprietary ESportsBattle tournaments. This covers hugely popular disciplines such as eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey and CS2.

In addition, the company also provides odds powered by official data for more than 400 international esports tournaments covering 60,000 pre-match and live events per year across CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and many more titles.

For its Sports division, the provider will be showcasing its world-renowned Setka Cup table tennis tournaments and Ping Pong Point events, as well as basketball tournaments under its BSKT Cup brand. In total, it offers more than 10,000 betting events each month.

Delegates can also learn more about BETER’s cutting-edge iFrame and comprehensive Managed Trading Services (MTS), which simplify and improve the management of a sportsbook across both traditional sports and esports content, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering improved performance margins.

BETER is shortlisted in two categories at the accompanying SiGMA Asia Awards in the categories of Best E-Sport Provider and Best Virtual Sports Provider. It has also been nominated in the Digital Sports Betting Supplier category at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific, which takes place as part of SiGMA Asia.

Additionally, BETER, in collaboration with GR8 Tech, will host an exclusive party on June 3. This event is a perfect opportunity for valued clients and partners to relax and network in a festive setting, celebrating continued partnerships and future successes.

Gal Ehrlich, CEO of BETER, said: “We are thrilled to be attending SiGMA Asia and to be showcasing products and solutions from our esports and sports portfolio. Asia is a fast-growing market and one where players are demanding fast-paced betting experiences, and this is exactly what we offer.

“Our suite of products have proved to be a hit with players around the world, exceeding their high expectations and we expect they will do the same in Asia.”

See also: BETER partners up with Superbet facilitated by Betbazar

Chuck Robinson, CRO at BETER, added: “We provide premium fast betting content with 24/7 live streaming and data with a sustained margin retention of 7.5 per cent + while our commitment to integrity means just 0.01 per cent of matches are flagged for suspicious activity.

“This is what makes us the go-to provider for operators looking to offer their bettors next generation experiences across esports and traditional sports and we are excited to showcase our offering to delegates at SiGMA Asia.”