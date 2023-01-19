BETER rolls out Dota 2 tournaments

BETER has announced the addition of Dota 2 tournaments to its esports portfolio.

Press release.- BETER, the industry’s leading provider of betting content and gaming solutions, has extended its esports portfolio by adding the Dota 2 tournaments. These tournaments will be conducted by international esports organizer ESportsBattle.

New tournaments will run for 11 days each, with five teams, each consisting of five 7000-8000 MMR members, waging into battle in a round-robin format with a single elimination final. Across the entire tournament series, there will be up to 120 best-of-three matches per month with each match having an average map duration of 60 minutes.

BETER will also provide live streaming, live data and odds for all Dota 2 matches. All the streams are narrated by professional commentators.

Under its proprietary ESportsBattle brand, BETER provides more than 25,000 events each month across a full portfolio of popular disciplines such as efootball, ebasketball, ehockey, CS:GO and now Dota 2.

Evgeniy Bekker, BETER Esports General Manager, said: “Dota 2 is one of the most prestigious and popular games with millions of fans around the world, which is why we chose it as the fifth discipline to be added to our ESportsBattle tournaments.

“Our team has decades of experience, and used best practices to successfully launch the new tournaments, and we are happy to showcase it at ICE London. Don’t miss a chance to visit our stand, as we have a huge range of products in our esports portfolio to offer. This addition is the next step in our overall strategy for esports leadership.

“ESportsBattle tournaments are operated based on, and comply with, the principles and rules of fair play, and we have implemented a robust policy surrounding this. Also, our team has the highest integrity control all over Tier-3 tournaments worldwide. That’s why all operators can be confident in the transparency of BETER’s events“.

“All Dota 2 events are designed to meet the needs of next-gen players, and we look forward to seeing more brands roll-out our tournaments now that they include Dota 2“.