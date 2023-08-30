BETER announces upgraded content deal powered by BETBAZAR

Leading content and data provider adds esports odds feed and in-house tournaments to operator’s offering in a new deal facilitated via BETBAZAR.

Press release.- BETER has announced it has strengthened its partnership with top-flight operator, Betsson, in a new deal facilitated via BETBAZAR’s global B2B iGaming marketplace.

Under the terms of the enhanced agreement, BETER will provide Betsson Group with esports odds feed and in-house ESportsBattle tournaments for CS:GO and Dota2 in addition to the comprehensive level of ebasketball, efootball, ehockey and Setka Cup table tennis tournaments that it had previously provided. This content will be available to Betsson’s multiple B2C brands and B2B partners.

The extended partnership was once again accompanied by BETBAZAR – a B2B worldwide marketplace for the gaming entertainment industry that prides itself on connecting best-in-class product suppliers with relevant operators and platforms – and will now enable Betsson to provide its players with odds on over 25,000 live events across more than 450 tournaments per year, further improving its esports coverage. Also, its clients will get access to the whole ESportsBattle`s disciplines, which BETER provides with 24/7 live streaming, live data and odds within more than 33,000 events per month.

Renowned for its premium content, Betsson is already firmly established as one of Europe’s and South America’s most popular igaming operators when it comes to casinos and sportsbooks. The operator’s decision to build on its existing relationship with BETER is proof to its commitment about its plans to further enhance its esports offering.

Evgeniy Bekker, esports general manager at BETER, said: “BETER has developed a broad portfolio of top-quality esports products that draw in the biggest operators in the business. Once they start working with us, it’s common for customers to want to add more of our products to their offering to maximise the potential they provide – and we’re delighted that Betsson has also chosen to do likewise.

“Esports betting continues to grow at pace and it’s great to see such an established sportsbook operator taking steps to improve its esports offering to players. We’re looking forward to a fruitful extended partnership with Betsson that should also act as a signal to other operators that they need to unlock esports’ potential and offer their players a comprehensive selection of markets, odds and experiences.“

Max Sevostianov, chief commercial officer at BETBAZAR, said: “This deal is the result of a year’s hard work between all three parties and we’re delighted with the fantastic roadmap we’ve created with Betsson for this expanded integration. We can’t wait to see these products go live on the Betsson platform and believe they’ll be absolutely key in helping them attract a new demographic of player.”

