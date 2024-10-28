BETER and Playtech have entered into a partnership to deliver esports content

BETER’s ESportsBattle, the subject of this deal, offers more than 35,000 events each month with up to 50 markets per event.

Through this new partnership, the company has integrated its esports offering with one of the largest gambling suppliers in the business.

Press release.- BETER has partnered with Playtech, the world’s leading gambling technology company.

The partnership will allow Playtech’s customers to access BETER’s portfolio, which includes the provider’s market-leading esports solution. The deal will strengthen Playtech’s offering, allowing its operator partners to leverage the huge demand for esports betting through proven content that delivers the fast-paced wagering action sought by this audience.

BETER’s ESportsBattle, the subject of this deal, offers more than 35,000 events each month with up to 50 markets per event. Coverage is available 24/7/365, allowing for round-the-clock esports betting action with an average 7.5 per cent margin.

Gal Ehrlich, chief executive officer of BETER, said: “This is one of our most important partnerships to date. Playtech is a true giant of the industry, and we are thrilled to be integrating our esports content into its platform for its operator partners to access.

“Our dedicated teams are aligned on a mission to bring the entertainment and betting experiences that players are seeking. BETER`s offering sets the standard for others to follow with our fan-favourite EsportsBattle tournaments.

“This is a great deal for both parties, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Playtech over the coming months.”

Chuck Robinson, chief revenue officer at BETER, said: “This deal with Playtech shows just how important it is for operators to offer a compelling esports betting experience to their players. This is a fast-growing vertical and our content allows operators to unlock its potential.

“Playtech is the high calibre partner we like to work with and together we can ensure that its operator partners can offer their players the best esports betting experience.”

Yori Arami, VP, Sports Commercial at Playtech, added: “BETER has emerged as one of the leading providers for esports betting content and we are pleased to be able to offer our partners its well-recognised ESportsBattle tournaments.

“Esports has become a significant vertical in its own right, and operators are increasingly looking to enhance their offerings with more entertaining content and betting experiences. BETER’s esports portfolio is a very strong addition to any sportsbook, and we look forward to seeing our partners maximise their potential when it comes to engaging their customers in esports.”