Betegy and Yolo Investments close investment round

The companies closed a partnership, in order to transform marketing technology in sports and iGaming,

Press release.- Betegy, the content automation and personalisation provider, has partnered with global venture capital firm Yolo Investments to drive the next stage of its global expansion.

The investment in Betegy totals an undisclosed sum in the millions of Euros. The non-controlling stake will cement a partnership between two of iGaming’s most forward-thinking firms – and will scale Betegy s products into the industry’s leading martech platform.

Yolo Investments was founded by entrepreneur Tim Heath to draw upon his experience across the gaming, fintech and blockchain spaces. Its mission is to leverage its expertise and network to supercharge the development of high-growth companies. The Tallinn, Estonia-based firm holds investments in more than 80 companies with total assets under management in excess of 375 million Euros.

A recipient of multiple industry awards including Innovation of the Year at the EGR B2B 2021 Awards, and a nominee for Industry Innovation of the Year at the SBC Awards 2022, Betegy enables broadcasters and operators to create personalised marketing campaigns in a matter of seconds, reducing costs up to ten-fold.

Betegy ’s specialised data-driven service has earned the company a position as a marketing technology provider to the likes of ESPN, Entain, Ringier Axel Springer, Bwin, Yahoo Sports, Sportsbet.io, 22bet, Parimatch, PokerGo, and Winners.net.

The latest investment round builds upon Betegy s extensive partnership with JKR Investment Group, which has extensively supported the company’s growth, providing a foundation for Betegy ’s initial expansion into the US.

Commenting on the deal, Alex Kornilov, CEO at Betegy said: “Our system’s innovative approach has enabled us to be the first in the industry to bring the instant creation of data-driven visual content for all communication channels, including social media, TV production, retail, paid acquisition, SEO, sports media and affiliate marketing.”

“This is unprecedented in terms of the deep personalization of visual marketing campaigns we’re able to deliver, and this is where we truly make a difference – by being able to personalise campaigns that resonate with multiple audiences instantaneously.”

“We’re very proud to be partnering with one of the iGaming industry’s most innovative and dynamic companies for our next stage of growth, and we can’t wait to get started together!”

Commenting on the investment, Tim Heath, GP at Yolo Investments, added: “Investing in Betegy made perfect sense because we see an opportunity for significant synergies across the Yolo Investments ecosystem. This technology is changing the way sports data is visualised by users, and in a market where demand for content has never been stronger, that’s extremely powerful.”

“Betegy’s products are already being used by some of the biggest names in gaming, including Sportsbet.io, and we’ll be working closely with the team to help it on the next step of its journey.”