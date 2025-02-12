Iowa casino revenue increases year-over-year in January

Casino revenue rose 14 per cent from January 2024.

US.- Iowa’s casinos generated $132.7m in adjusted gross revenue in January. That’s an increase of 14 per cent year-over-year and a decrease of 7 per cent from the previous month.

According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC), table game revenue was $13.5m, up 9.8 per cent year-over-year. Slot game revenue totalled $119.1m, up 14.5 per cent.

Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino led the market with $18.4m in adjusted gross revenue, up from $15.9m last year but down from December 2024. Horseshoe Casino Council Bluffs generated $13.7m, up from $12.7m year-over-year and down from $14.9m in December. Ameristar Council Bluffs Casino generated $13.3m, up from $12.8m in January 2024 and Riverside Casino and Golf Resort generated $10.3m, up from $8.1m. State tax totalled $25,4m.

Last week, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved a licence application for a new casino in Cedar Rapids. The proposed $275m development will be built on the former Cooper’s Mill site on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side.

At a groundbreaking ceremony 24 hours after the IRGC approved a licence for the venue, Developers Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and the Linn County Gaming Association (LCGA) announced a planned opening date for the Cesar Rapids casino. The casino will open in 22 months on New Year’s Eve 2026.

