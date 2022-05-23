Betegy appoints Eugenie Golovina as CMO

The company celebrates an outstanding year of US expansion with senior hire.

Press release.- Betegy, the leading sports data and automated content provider, has announced the appointment of marketing veteran Eugenie Golovina as Chief Marketing Officer.

As newly appointed CMO of Betegy, Golovina will focus on spearheading the company’s continued outstanding growth across the US and Europe as a truly unique technology supplier for fan engagement.

Betegy’s latest hire reflects the company’s continued commercial success, with Betegy’s leading marketing solutions already deployed in the US with ShotTracker, World Series of Poker, PokerGo and EsportsTV.

With an extensive marketing career spanning more than a decade across multiple verticals, Eugenie has worked with global companies including Jaguar Land Rover, Turkish Airlines, and Phillip Morris International, bringing a wealth of experience to her position.

Previously Golovina served as JKR Investment Group’s Director of Global Comms, an investment fund geared towards the IT, EdTech, logistics, and tech entertainment industries. As part of her role at JKR she also oversaw the positioning of the fund’s portfolio companies and will continue her partnership with the company as a consultant.

In her new role, Betegy plans to continue to scale its product further across the globe, with a particular focus on continued expansion through broadcast, casino and fantasy sports in the US – where Betegy already powers content and engagement for Yahoo Sports and ESPN.

Commenting on her appointment, Alex Kornilov, CEO at Betegy said: “We are always looking to add innovative, ambitious people to the Betegy team and Eugenie ticks all the boxes for us. We’ve collaborated closely in the past and we’re delighted to welcome her to the company.

“It is a period of significant upscale for us, and we will always have space for hard-working, forward-thinking employees. We look forward to a number of exciting announcements in the near future and continuing our upwards trajectory.”

Eugenie Golovina, CMO at Betegy added: “I’ve been working alongside Betegy as a consultant on the side of JKR Investment Group for over a year now and I’m very much impressed by the team and the product itself. I am also inspired to see JKR promoting their employees to the new exciting positions within their portfolio.

“As a true disruptor in the industry, Betegy is an incredibly ambitious brand, and I feel privileged to be a part of the continuing growth of the company.

“There are many exciting milestones hit together in the months coming and lots to look forward to in the roadmap.”

Already proven as the industry’s most advanced AI-powered marketing technology platform, Betegy has established itself as a true industry innovator, enabling operators and broadcasters to create national and international live banner campaigns with as little as one click.

Having first made a name for itself in sports betting with the likes of Parimatch, Tipico and Sportsbet.io, as well as winning the 2021 EGR B2B Award for Innovation, the company now has ambitious plans for further expanding across the US, with plans to be announced in the near future.