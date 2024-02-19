BetConstruct’s B.F.T.H. Arena Awards returns bigger and better in 2024

This year, BetConstruct aims to build upon this legacy by offering an even larger prize pool, expanded categories, and a grand ceremony.

The B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024 will be held from July 1-4 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Press release.- BetConstruct is proud to announce the launch of the new B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024, returning with a significantly increased prize pool and expanded award categories.

Crafted to recognise innovation and promote exceptional creations within the industry, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards will be held from July 1-4 in Yerevan, Armenia with the submission process being officially open from February 6th until May 31st.

All established game creators and talents have the chance to compete for a share of the impressive 3,333,000 FTN prize pool, valued at over €5m. Although not changed in numbers, the prize pool is evidently bigger thanks to the rising popularity of FTN.

The previous B.F.T.H. Arena Awards in 2023 received outstanding participation from over 50 game developers ready to offer innovative and fun approaches to traditional casino games. The awards ceremony was held during the Harmony Meetup 4.0 which gathered over 500 industry representatives to raise awareness and recognition around the winners.

To empower more game creators, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024 introduces three new award categories – Best Arcade Game, Best Game Achievement and Players’ Game of Choice. All games including features that ensure players receive FTN to their FTN wallets can be eligible for the Best Game Achievement category. On the other hand, all submitted games that have demos will be subject to public voting to receive the Players’ Game of Choice award.

This year, BetConstruct aims to build upon this legacy by offering an even larger prize pool, expanded categories, and a grand ceremony that celebrates the spirit of innovation and achievement within the whole gaming community.