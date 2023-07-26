Successful xFTN to FTN swap marks a new milestone

This token swap marks a significant milestone, propelling Fastex Exchange and its users toward an even brighter future

Press release.- Fasttoken, the native token of Bahamut, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the xFTN to FTN token swap, on Fastex Exchange, for all participants who purchased xFTNs during the presale sale stage. The eagerly anticipated transition has now concluded, providing users with unrestricted access to their FTNs for seamless trading and investment opportunities.

Fastex would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the entire community for their unwavering support and enthusiasm throughout this transformative process.

