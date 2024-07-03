BetConstruct and Evolution unveil new dedicated game show – FTN Crazy Time

The launch is part of the successful collaboration between BetConstruct and Evolution.

Press release.- A grand celebration was held in Tbilisi, Georgia on June 26th to mark the launch of FTN Crazy Time, a custom version of Evolution’s Crazy Time game, which triumphed at last year’s B.F.T.H. Arena Awards.

Players can now experience a new thrilling variation of the Crazy Time game featuring a range of “exciting visuals and gameplay opportunities.” Elevating entertainment with an innovative twist on classic gameplay, the new FTN Crazy Time combines the excitement of a money-wheel concept with a live online game show.

BetConstruct and Evolution continue to strengthen their partnership, with the launch of FTN Crazy Time marking another significant milestone in their collaborative journey. “The FTN game show is exceptionally well-suited for operators who are eager to stay at the forefront of industry developments, offering players fresh and innovative gaming experiences,” the company said.

