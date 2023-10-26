BetConstruct launches new BetChain platform

The company presented an advanced crypto-oriented iGaming platform for both Desktop and Mobile versions.

Press release.- Constantly enlarging the scope of its innovative offerings, BetConstruct brings forth an advanced crypto-oriented igaming platform for both Desktop and Mobile versions.

As a user-centric Front-End solution with a strong focus on cryptocurrency integration, the new offering provides an intuitive platform to configure, update, and deliver personalised experiences to end-users across a spectrum of iGaming platforms, including Sportsbook, Esports, Virtual sports, Casino, Live Casino, TV games, and seamless 3rd party integrations.

With crypto at its core, BetChain provides an opportunity to capture an extensive segment of crypto players, fostering revenue growth across all operating markets.

The new platform is yet another step taken by BetConstruct towards offering innovative solutions aimed at redefining the industry standards and providing an unparalleled chance for the partners to stand out from the competition.