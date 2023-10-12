BetConstruct introduces OTT platform: a game-changer in streaming technology

This platform offers the possibility to provide streaming from any corner of the world through FastMedia.

Press release.- BetConstruct introduces the OTT platform, poised to reshape the streaming landscape. This platform offers the possibility to provide streaming from any corner of the world through FastMedia.

The OTT solution is a game-changer for streaming providers, offering to tailor the OTT platform to the specific needs of federations and other streaming companies. The fast and intuitive admin tool simplifies customisation and creation of a platform that perfectly aligns with the client’s vision.

The clients are provided with the flexibility to craft a unique design based on their references and seamlessly add payment methods for the OTT platform. At the same time, other services provided by Fast Media are also available upon request.

BetConstruct’s OTT solution is provided through web and mobile versions, as well as Apps available on the App Store, Play Market, Apple TVs, and Android TVs. Additionally, custom smart TV apps can be developed upon request.

With key features including access to live streaming and video-on-demand content, flexible monetisation through subscriptions and PPVs, multi-channel broadcasting, multi-language support, etc., the OTT platform is set to provide a dynamic, user-friendly, and customisable experience.